DHDC hosting annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it is hosting its annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The DHDC said the activities, photos with famous holiday characters, and crafts begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a second time slot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour and a half of each time slot will be for activities and a chance to meet Santa and the final 20 minutes will be for the big holiday demos said the DHDC.

The DHDC will have holiday-themed activities including:

Jingle Bell Toss

Holiday Cornhole

Snowball Fighting

Round Round Rudolph Christmas Ornaments

Letters To Santa hosted by Sonic Drive-In

Admission to the event is $5 per person for members and $8 per person for nonmembers.