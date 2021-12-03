DHDC hosting annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Discovery Center_8459299105269369977

Courtesy of Don Harrington Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it is hosting its annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The DHDC said the activities, photos with famous holiday characters, and crafts begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a second time slot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first hour and a half of each time slot will be for activities and a chance to meet Santa and the final 20 minutes will be for the big holiday demos said the DHDC.

The DHDC will have holiday-themed activities including:

  • Jingle Bell Toss
  • Holiday Cornhole
  • Snowball Fighting
  • Round Round Rudolph Christmas Ornaments
  • Letters To Santa hosted by Sonic Drive-In

Admission to the event is $5 per person for members and $8 per person for nonmembers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss