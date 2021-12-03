DHDC hosting annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it is hosting its annual Santa’s Jolly Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The DHDC said the activities, photos with famous holiday characters, and crafts begin at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a second time slot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first hour and a half of each time slot will be for activities and a chance to meet Santa and the final 20 minutes will be for the big holiday demos said the DHDC.
The DHDC will have holiday-themed activities including:
- Jingle Bell Toss
- Holiday Cornhole
- Snowball Fighting
- Round Round Rudolph Christmas Ornaments
- Letters To Santa hosted by Sonic Drive-In
Admission to the event is $5 per person for members and $8 per person for nonmembers.