Devil’s Rope Museum back open after closing down for a year

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can find all sorts of attractions along Route 66, including one here on the high plains that features barbed wire.

It was around this time last year that I was in McLean highlighting the Devil’s Rope Museum as they had just opened and were gearing up for the 2020 season

But then the pandemic hit.

“We had just officially opened in March and I think we only went two weeks whenever they started shutting everything down because of COVID. We were actually closed for an entire year,” said Leigh Anne Isbell, Devil’s Rope Museum Curator.

The museum, which contains a barbed wire section of course and a Route 66 section had never closed down in its 30-year history, which Isbell said made the decision to close difficult but necessary.

“We love being open but when it came down to the health of the employees and the visitors, that was our biggest concern. Our employees, they’re all older so they all fit into that bracket of people that were going to get hit with it. So we just decided to shut down and see what happens,” said Isbell.

Fast forward a year later and here we are as the museum has re-opened for the first time since they closed down.

“We have a lot of new displays that we started last year. So no one has seen them. We’re excited to share that with people. We’re just ready to get back with visiting with people. A lot of us have been here since the beginning. We’re just ready to get back to normal,” said Isbell.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Isbell said they have hand sanitizer and masks available for anyone who wants one while visiting.

To learn more about the museum’s history, click here.