AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to event organizers, project developers are expected to host a groundbreaking for a new senior living apartment complex on northwest 7th Avenue on Friday morning.

As noted by released information and in previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, the City of Amarillo came to an agreement with Crossroads Housing Corporation in June to convert the historic St. Anthony’s Hospital into an affordable 124-unit senior living apartment complex.

While construction for “The Commons” was projected to start in 2021, costs and supply chain disruptions and other obstacles delayed the project. Now, KRS Housing, LLC, The Commonwealth Companies, and Crossroads Housing Development Corporation will host the groundbreaking of the project on Friday at 200 northwest 7th Ave., according to the organizers’ announcement, marking the end of the previous delays.

City of Amarillo officials noted previously that the construction of the project is expected to exceed $30 million. The city waived the building permit fees for the project and provided additional funds alongside Potter County, and both entities also approved property tax rebates and guaranteed funds in February.