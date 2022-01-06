Detour adopted for 34th Ave. due to water main repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a traffic detour was put in place on 34th Ave. between Travis St. and Ong St. in order to repair a water main break. They said traffic will be detoured around 34th Ave. from Travis Street/Moss St. to Ong St.

The city explained that both eastbound lanes were already closed due to construction and, additionally, both westbound lanes will be closed as well due to the water main repair.

In a release, the city said crews expect to complete the repairs by Friday, Jan. 7, while the roads paving work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The city asked drivers to be aware of the detour and crews working in the roadways.