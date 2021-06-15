Detectives continue three-year search for Amarillo man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Bobby Lee Johns was last seen in Amarillo on June 9, 2018. Three years have passed with efforts to find him still ongoing.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, detectives continue to search for clues that could lead to solving the case. Johns’ family has remained in contact with officers, and is still seeking answers.

Police describe Johns as a 65 year-old man standing at 5’11, weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johns’ vehicle was found by Oldham County Deputies, according to reports from 2018, off Mile Marker 15 of IH-40 in Oldham County.

If you have any information on Bobby Johns disappearance, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-9468. Sometimes the smallest bit of information can lead to a break in the case.