AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Organizers with Center City of Amarillo recently released details on the annual Jazztober in Amarillo.

The 10th season of Jazztober, according to organizers, will return every Tuesday in October from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1000 S. Polk St. and will feature entertaining concerts for the family to enjoy this fall season.

The following is a list of concerts announced by Center City:

Oct. 4: Big G & The Tradewinds, sponsored by The Shops of Wolflin Square

Oct. 11: Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus, sponsored by Carpet Tech

Oct. 18: The Martinis, sponsored by FirstBank Southwest

Oct. 25: Austin Brazille Quartet, sponsored by Phone Medic of Amarillo;

Organizers reminded the community that the concerts are free while attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic along with their own chairs and blankets.

“Center City is so glad to continue this tradition back to our historic downtown. This is the 20th anniversary of Center City as a Main Street City, the 20th anniversary of our Hoof Prints public art project and the 10th season of Jazztober we have lots to celebrate,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

“Jazztober celebrates Amarillo’s great local talent. Special thanks to Jim Laughlin and the students at Amarillo College for their help in providing the sounds for Jazztober,” Duke added. “Jazztober is a hands-on experience for the students with a live audience.”

Duke concluded, “Center City and the Amarillo Cultural District are proud to sponsor Jazztober as one more way to bring people downtown. Jazztober is a great way to relax in the evening with jazz concerts on the grounds of our historic offices. We are so grateful for our sponsors and our musicians who make Jazztober a success,” Duke said. “We want everyone to come downtown I promise they will see something new!”

For more information about Jazztober call 806-372-6744 or go to centercity.org.