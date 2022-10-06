AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Canyon Police Department announced that the third annual Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit will take place on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Power Church.

Located at 1344 SE 10th Ave., the summit will speak on ways to prevent dating violence in youth and teens along with how churches can deal with the “domestic violence epidemic” in the community, the flyer for the event detailed.

Officials added that the free event will include breakfast and lunch. Space is limited so interested individuals can click here to reserve a spot.