Details announced for 2021 Amarillo Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials recently released information on the upcoming Amarillo Prayer Breakfast which is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

According to a news release, this year’s Amarillo Prayer Breakfast will serve as the 32nd annual event, bringing prayer, praise and worship to the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

For this year’s festivities, Dave Munson, the founder of Saddleback Leather Company and a former missionary, will be the featured speaker. Munson has continued his ministry in Mexico for the past 15 years.

Officials see this event as a chance for individuals to pray as a community, as well as “acknowledge our community’s dependence on God, to pray for our nation, to plead for an awakening in every corner of the country, to claim that promise that our God is present and will hear our prayers when two or more are gathered together.”

For more information on the upcoming prayer breakfast, individuals are asked to contact Nathan Murphy at 806-353-0880 or at murphy.nw@gmail.com.