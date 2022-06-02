AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the city of Amarillo is looking at the beautification of downtown to help make it a walkable and rideable destination for locals and tourists, they are turning to murals.

In the past few years, murals have been popping up in the yellow city and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

“They are helping make Amarillo become more of a destination,” said Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo Beth Duke.

Duke said as murals emerge in Amarillo, there seems to be a push all across the nation for them.

“Public art is something everyone can enjoy, but the cost of a bronze sculpture or a permanent installation like that is so high, that it can be a little cost-prohibitive. While depending on the size of the wall and the muralists, you can have a mural on almost any wall,” said Duke.

Duke added the City of Amarillo has a beautification mural grant, giving recipients the ability to receive reimbursement for up to 50% of the cost of a mural on their property and the maximum possible reimbursement is $6,000 for a project.

A local non-profit helping with creating some of the murals around the city is Blank Spaces, whose goal is to provide opportunities for young artists.

Project manager with Blank Spaces, Shanda O’Neill said it’s exciting to show kids a love and appreciation for art.

“I want them to come out and contribute to their community and contribute and use their art and use their talents to make where they live a better place,” said O’Neill.

Andrew Hall, founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival which is entering its third year said the best part of these murals is you don’t need a ticket to see these great pieces of art.

“We are creating this gallery and the best part of doing this is seeing how the community uses these canvas, these backdrops. You see it for graduation pictures, I’ve seen little girls in ballerina outfits as their like profile pictures, I’ve seen big burly muscle guys with their muscle cars in front of these murals showing off their hot rod, but also using the mural as the background,” said Hall.

Hall said they will be holding the next festival in October. Artists have two weeks to complete their artwork beforehand. He said the only prerequisite, keep it inspirational.

Coming up on June 4, the Center City of Amarillo will be hosting the first-ever Mural Run sponsored by Underwood Law Firm, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary. The 5K starts at 8:30 A.M. Saturday followed by a one-mile fun run/walk that starts at 9 A.M., the walk is family-friendly and pet friendly and pets will receive a bandana to match the runners’ shirt. There will also be a VIP brunch from 10 A.M. to Noon and reservations are required. The deadline for reservations for the 5K and brunch is Friday. You can find more details and how to register here.