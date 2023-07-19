AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dequincton Taylor was a father of four children who recently got his Commercial Drivers License and was working to write a new chapter in his life.

Tragically, his life was cut short on July 9 at a private party to celebrate his fiance’s birthday.

Dequincton Taylor’s older sister, Laquanna Mathis, described her late brother.

“He was just very outgoing, very humble, social, beautiful soul,” Mathis described. “He didn’t bother anybody very athletic, very popular. Everyone loved him. Like he was just such a sweet soul. And like, you can go to him for anything. He’ll be there for you like, he was a great, great, great brother.”

Mathis reflected on a young life taken way too soon.

“He used to be so spoiled. So he got his way. Like he’s just following me everywhere to make sure I wasn’t getting in trouble. Like, we’ll just get on our bikes. And we’ll go as far as possible before we got caught by grandparents,” Mathis said jokingly recalling memories from their childhood.

28-year-old Dequincton Taylor, who was the father of three boys and one girl, was shot and killed after a fight that he wasn’t involved in that broke out at a private party for his fiancee in the early morning hours of July 9. The shooting also took the life of 32-year-old Semagea Smith.

Family and friends celebrated the life of Taylor at a North Amarillo church on Tuesday, July 18.

We do want to note, Taylor’s family requested our presence at the service to show the tragic effects of gun violence on the community.

“The gun violence in Amarillo, Texas has exceeded the norm,” said Tanya Winston, an older cousin of Taylor’s. “By no means it should be a norm.”

Winston told MyHighPlains.com that she supports the Second Amendment, but this level of violence is unacceptable.

“This is young men that are shooting one another based on their emotions or ego, and it’s time to end it, what are we going to do? What are we going to going to do to stop the gun violence with the young men in our community?,” Winston challenged.

Winston said that her message is that too many young lives are being lost to too many guns, too soon.

“God up, guns down. What happened here shouldn’t have never happened. It’s sad that we are having to bury two young men who were very close friends. And it was a private party,” Winston explained.

For Mathis and so many others who knew Taylor, “I just want to pray for everyone in our families and everyone that was injured and they get through this because it’s gonna be traumatic for them to get through this as well,” she said.

Now comes the long process of moving forward.