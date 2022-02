AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said all DPS offices in the Amarillo District will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Those include the offices in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler.