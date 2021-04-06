WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Mobeetie Fire Department asked for prayers over social media this afternoon, as firefighters from the Wheeler County Fire Departments went to respond to a fire in Kellerville.
“The wind is only getting worse,” warned the post, accompanying a picture of smoke rising into the sky.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Big change coming to the 806, no more 7-digit local calls
- CDC updates guidelines for disinfecting surfaces in your home
- Department asks for prayers as firefighters respond to Kellerville fire
- Wreck on US 385 at I-40 slows traffic
- ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia reveals behind-the-scenes preview of new episode