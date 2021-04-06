Department asks for prayers as firefighters respond to Kellerville fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Mobeetie Fire Department asked for prayers over social media this afternoon, as firefighters from the Wheeler County Fire Departments went to respond to a fire in Kellerville.

“The wind is only getting worse,” warned the post, accompanying a picture of smoke rising into the sky.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss