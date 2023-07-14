CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A delegation from the United Kingdom visited the West Texas A&M University campus Friday.

Officials with the British Consulate General in Texas met with university officials and saw the tree that was planted in honor of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

It was planted in her memory after her passing last September.

“It’s a great memorial too. It’s important that as diplomats, we actually get to know all of the people, and have a permanent memento of our visit. But more importantly of the work that we do, that the UK does in partnership with the United States, and with the state of Texas,” said Richard Hye, British Consul General to Texas.

The tree was originally meant to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative and the visit was ultimately rescheduled until now, after her passing.