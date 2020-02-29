Dean of Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine gives update on school’s progress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dean of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine attended today’s Texas Tech Board of Regents meeting to give an update on the school’s progress.

Guy Loneragen provided steps being taken to open the school including construction, hiring of faculty, and obtaining accreditation.

He said the construction for all of the facilities they need was approved at today’s meeting.

The school is set to open and start accepting students next fall.

