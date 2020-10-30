Dealing with fallen trees and limbs from winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s Public Works Department is available to help with fallen trees, limbs, and other storm damage.

“I haven’t seen all the damage out there but this is fairly normal,” said Superintendent of Public Waste Will Smith. “Whenever we get snow and ice, it starts breaking the branches,” Smith added.

Smith said they have nearly 300 requests for bulky item pickup. Once the limbs are removed, Smith said it is best to place them in front of your house on the curb.

“Give us a call at 378-6813 and normally, we can get out there between 24 and 48 hours,” Smith said. “It’s got to be at a manageable size. Normally, we would like at about five feet but you know, since this is kind of an emergency from the weather, as long as we can get it in the truck, we will pick it up.”

Smith said it will probably take the City of Amarillo a week to get everything cleaned up.”

Tree limbs can can also be taken to the city’s two brush sites.

However, if trees or other objects are still causing damage, it is time to call an insurance agent.

“If a limb has fallen on your house and made penetration into your roof or there’s a hole that could let water in or snow in, the thing you can do is if you have a way to get that off your house and go ahead and make some kind of temporary repairs to prevent additional damages, that is acceptable under most policies to let you do that, said Todd Moore, the owner of Todd Moore Insurance Agency, Inc.

Moore said with the weather here on the High Plains, people need to protect their homes and vehicles.

Moore said, “To do that, you’ll have to have an insurance policy. So you want to find a qualified agent from a company that you trust, and they should be able to steer you to the correct policy to protect your investment.”

He also said most insurance policies will cover the cost if a landscaping company or a professional is needed to remove trees or other objects from homes.

