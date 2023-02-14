Update (3:39 p.m.)
Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said southbound US 385 in Deaf Smith County has been reopened.
Original Story:
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of US 385 southbound has been closed in Deaf Smith County because of a wreck.
According to a post on TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter page, both lanes of southbound US 385 are closed at mile marker 128 because of a wreck. Officials said law enforcement is detouring traffic on Lake Street.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
