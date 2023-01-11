HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that US 60 is closed in east Hereford because of a gas main leak.

According to a tweet from TxDOT, officials said US 60 is closed on the east side of Hereford, from Loop 211 to US 385, while Atmos Energy repairs a gas main leak. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials from the Hereford Police Department are also asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 60 east of Highway 385, stating in a Facebook post that the road will be closed to all through traffic until the repairs are made.