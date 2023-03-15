DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a Deaf Smith County Jail inmate was pronounced dead after being found in his cell on Sunday.

County officials detailed that at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday the inmate was “found unresponsive in his cell,” and was taken to the Hereford Regional Medical Center via ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials said that the inmate was sent for autopsy and that the Texas Rangers are investigating.