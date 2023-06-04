HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD) is set to host a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) to support individuals and families impacted by recent flooding in the San Jose community of Hereford.

Officials said MARC will be open from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, at the First Baptist Church Gym located at 501 Sampson Street.

According to a VOAD press release, MARC will provide residents with “one-stop access to a range of resources to help them recover from the recent flooding that has occurred in the region.”

“As the recovery process begins, this Multi-Agency Resource Center will provide valuable resources in a centralized manner to assist our this community during their time of need,” said Janell Menahem, Chair of Texas Panhandle VOAD.

VOAD detailed that available services include:

Emergency financial assistance,

Emergency housing assistance,

Debris removal information,

Clean-up kits,

Recovery guidance,

Home clean-out support,

Food boxes,

Hot meals,

Utility assistance,

Emotional and spiritual care,

Hygiene kits,

Document replacement,

Replacement of goods and clothing.

“This effort by local, state, and non-profit partners to come together to support short-term and long-term needs offers an opportunity for this community to recover and rebuild,” said Menahem.

via The Texas Panhandle Volunteers Organization Active in Disaster Press Release

Officials said organizations and entities represented at the MARC will include the following, the City of Hereford Office of Emergency Management, Panhandle Community Services, American Red Cross, 211 United Way Help Line, High Plains Food Bank, Catholic Charities Joseph’s Project, The Salvation Army, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Texas Baptist Men, Health & Human Services, HCSA Thrift Store, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Additional agencies may also participate.

For more information on this Panhandle community impacted by recent flooding contact Janell Menahem at (806) 316-6204.