HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The President and CEO of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association said carcass removal and disposal of cattle has been completed following rain and flooding that affected feedlots in Hereford.

According to Ben Weinheimer, President and CEO of the TCFA, 4,000 total cattle died due to area flooding.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, over the Memorial Day Weekend, officials with the TCFA reported a number of feedlots were affected by rainfall and flooding in Hereford.

Weinheimer said the Hereford area experienced eight to 11 inches of rain in only a few hours during the Memorial Day weekend.