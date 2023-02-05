DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford.
According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center median for an unknown reason.
Officials said Villanueva then overcorrected the steering, causing the Camaro to enter a side skid traveling across the westbound lanes, entering the north ditch, and rolling over.
The release said Villanueva was not wearing a seatbelt.
TxDOT stated that Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, this crash was investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and remains under investigation.
