HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Community Services (PCS) along with the Texas Panhandle Centers are hosting a “Mental Health First Aid” event from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 12 at the Hereford Senior Center.

According to officials with PCS, the training program will “give the skills needed to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be struggling or experiencing a crisis.”

via Panhandle Community Services

Lunch will be provided at the event and officials detailed that reservations are required to attend as seating will be limited.

To reserve your spot for Mental Health First Aid call 806-342-6163 or email annette.lusk@pcsvcs.org.