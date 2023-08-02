HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KPAN stated it will celebrate 75 years of broadcasting in the Hereford community and surrounding areas this Friday.

KPAN said a small ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the Hereford Civic Center. “The ceremony is invite only so we do appreciate your discretion” stated KPAN.

“Hereford residents have relied on KPAN for daily local news casts, the latest weather reports, commodity prices, funeral listings, school and senior citizen lunch menus, great country music, and anything else that the food people of Hereford might find important” said officials with KPAN Radio Station.

KPAN stated that it has twice been named a Texas Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Radio Station, and the state’s Outstanding Radio Station in support of Education.

The radio station said it offers more for the community, including play-by-play coverage of Hereford Whiteface Athletics. KPAN stated that it began in 1948 and continues to cover the Herd today.

KPAN also mentioned that it is a Texas Tech Athletics and Dallas Cowboy Football Affiliate.

Along with broadcasting local sports, “the radio station also serves the Spanish speaking population in the signal area with an evening show featuring Spanish language music and news, seven days a week,” said KPAN.

Founder Marshall Formby stated, “We’re the only radio station in the world that gives a hoot about Hereford, TX.”

“KPAN Radio is a full-service, full-power, AM-FM signal that broadcasts from the SW side of Hereford, TX, The Formby family has retained ownership of the station since it was founded and it’s currently operated and managed by Lane Formby,” said KPAN.