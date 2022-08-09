HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers with the High Plains Food Bank released information on a Commodity Supplement Food Program distribution event set for Wednesday at the Nazarene Family Church on La Plata Street in Hereford, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, HPFB said it offers the Commodity Supplemental Food Program to eligible seniors 60 years of age or older. Each box given out in the program includes around 25 to 30 pounds of shelf-stable groceries and a two-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement the diets of participants. The boxes include canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, and other items like cereal and milk on a rotating basis.

In order to sign up for the program, according to HPFB, a person must be 60 years of age or older and meet the USDA’s Income Eligibility Guidelines. Applicants are allowed to self-declare their income, and otherwise must present one valid form of identification, including:

Driver’s License

State ID Card

Birth Certificate

Permanent Resident Card

Passport

Military ID

Refugee Visa

Baptismal Certificate

Health Card

The USDA income guidelines, as noted by the HPFB, include:

via the High Plains Food Bank

More information on the Commodity Supplement Food Program, as well as other programs, can be found on the HPFB website alongside opportunities to donate and volunteer.