AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Veterinary Clinic (HVC) partnered with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo to begin building an educational facility on Nov. 28.

According to an HVC press release, the focus of the facility is providing resources and veterinary services in food-animal and production-animal medicine. HVC said the facility will also serve as the major clinical outlet for food-animal instruction to Texas Tech veterinary students.

“We are so fortunate to partner with Hereford Veterinary Clinic,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “It takes extraordinary people who have a vision of what can be, and then the commitment to turn that vision into a plan of what will be. Hereford Veterinary Clinic has that vision and commitment.

The educational facility will be an 18,000-square-foot facility located west of Hereford. Officials said Deaf Smith County is in the top three counties in the Texas Panhandle for agriculture market value.

“Students will spend four-week blocks in Hereford and will utilize a novel model of animal resources developed by the practice and its feed yard partners,” said Britt Conklin, associate dean for clinical programs. “This model will be the only one of its kind and will fulfill an educational deficit we see at many schools across the nation.”

HVC said this location allows Texas Tech the opportunity to educate veterinary students in multiple areas of the livestock industry, including animal health, food safety, animal nutrition, and regulatory veterinary medicine. The facility can also be an outlet for faculty and researchers to pursue clinical activities that is aimed to further the School of Veterinary Medicine

“We’ve always had a difficult time attracting veterinarians to rural areas because there’s not a lot of veterinarians who graduate from vet school anymore that are actually from rural areas like Hereford or Dalhart or wherever,” said Kynan Sturgess, co-owner of Hereford Veterinary Clinic. “Our hope is that this facility will allow Texas Tech students to get a hands-on experience that most schools have a problem providing.”