HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is holding its second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park on August 20 at Dameron Park in Hereford.

Classic tractor owners along with anyone interested will have the chance to hear and see classic and antique tractors at the Historical Society’s second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Visiting with tractor owners, viewing the fine restoration work on many models, and appreciating the purr of heritage machines were popular highlights of the first Tractor Jubilee held in 2019,” stated a news release from the the Deaf Smith County Historical Society.

Plans for the event will have the parade forming up in the parking lot at Hereford High School and will go through the traditional parade route on East Park Avenue before tractors go on display in the park.

Vendors for games, food, and wares will be available during the event said officials with the Historical Society.

Officials said they aim to arrange for judges and awards for the best classic tractors in the parade.

Musical presentations are anticipated in the pavilion area on the west side of the park. Planned activities for kids include a bounce house, barrel train ride, and a washer tossing tournament along with a sand volleyball tournament.