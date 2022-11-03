CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry.

According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the lobby of WT’s Happy State Bank Academic and Research Building in Canyon. Padilla will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Phillips 66 and be submitted for the national Cooperative Education & Internship Association Academic Intern of the Year Award.

The recognition comes after Padilla worked from May through August as an intern at the Cargill Protein facility in Friona, according to WT, where he was asked to find a better way to cut hanger steaks during the processing of cattle for food. He was well-suited to the task, according to a nomination letter by Ty Lawrence, WT’s Caviness Davis Distinguished Chair in Meat Science, because of his previous experience in beef processing.

The hanging tender is, “a very delicate piece that’s held on by a tissue,” according to Padilla. It’s easily nicked during processing, which decreases its market value.

While Padilla and Cargill team members worked to create a modified cutting style to better maintain the meat’s integrity, Friona Beef Plant General Manager Casey Conrad reported that the process was not adopted because of other additional costs it could incur. However, Padilla devised a different tactic that was adopted, focused on how workers were trained to place animals on the evisceration table. The second tactic showed similar results because of the hanging tender’s placement on the body – nearly doubling yields, which could mean millions in additional revenue for Cargill.

“Renee truly earned this award because of his creative thinking,” Conrad said, “His initial idea wasn’t adopted, but that kind of innovation is exactly what we’re looking for.”

Padilla presented his strategies to corporate leadership in August and earned an intern scholarship for his innovative efforts, according to Cargill’s lead recruiter, Michael Hewitt. Padilla was also offered a supervisory position at the Friona plant.

WT detailed that Padilla, now 27, has worked in the meat industry since he was a teenager and helped support his younger sister to earn an agribusiness degree at WT. Then, he was able to enroll at 24 in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“We came from nothing, but honesty and hard work brought us far,” Padilla said, “It’s a privilege to be named Intern of the Year. I felt like an underdog since I’m not a traditional student, but I’m honored and humbled to be recognized.”

The award comes as a part of Internship Week, according to WT, which included informational booths and several professional development workshops. A total of 24 student interns, including Padilla, were considered for the award:

