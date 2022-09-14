HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Lottery website, a Hereford resident has claimed a $1 million Crossword ticket after playing the Texas Lottery scratch off game.

The Texas Lottery detailed that the ticket was purchased at Stripes, located at 2901 N. 1st St. in Hereford, and the winner is one of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. In addition, the lottery noted that the claimant wished to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning any prize in the Crossover game, according to the Texas Lottery, is one in 3.41, which includes break-even prizes.

Visit the Texas Lottery website for more information on ways to play.