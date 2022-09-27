HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning.

According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area.

Officers were told that a man was standing in the street near the 100 block of Hereford Calle and started shooting, hitting a nearby vehicle. Police said no one was injured in the shooting and do not know the identity of the suspect.

The Hereford Police Department is still investigating the incident.