HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department said it found no evidence to suggest an active threat to any campus following an investigation into a series of Snapchat posts that were alleged to be threatening violence.

Hereford Police said it was notified by the Hereford Independent School District (HISD) of a series of Snapchat posts that were alleged to be threatening violence. Police said the posts were similar to posts that have circulated around the country starting on May 5.

Officials said officers from the Hereford Police Department, Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and HISD staff began investigating the posts and found there is no evidence to suggest an active threat to any campus at this time.

The Hereford Police Department said it is investigating the incident.