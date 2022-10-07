HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child.

According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford Police Department at 806-363-7120.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



