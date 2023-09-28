HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford McDonalds manager won the “Ray Kroc Award” according to a news release from McDonald’s USA, LLC.

According to McDonald’s, Wes Gaffney, Manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Hereford, won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top-performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally. He was presented with the award during an event in Lubbock.

McDonald’s said Gaffney was one of 395 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the award. The award includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona.

“Being honored with the Ray Kroc Award isn’t just a reflection of my own contributions, it’s a testament to the hard work of our entire team day in and day out,” said Gaffney. “I hope this accomplishment serves as inspiration to our team of what they can accomplish within the McDonald’s system.”