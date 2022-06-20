HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed in a fatal wreck involving a train Sunday morning.

According to DPS, Gerzain Alonso Valenzuela-Lerma, 33, of Hereford, was driving north on FM 2943 south of the intersection with US 60 at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.

DPS said he began to cross multiple railroad tracks at a marked railroad crossing and while crossing stopped the vehicle on the northern-most tracks at the crossing. A train going west on the same track saw the vehicle and activated the emergency brakes.

DPS said the train hit the vehicle sending it off the track and into a ditch on the northside of the tracks. Officials said Valenzuela-Lerma died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.