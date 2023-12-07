HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from area officials, Hereford Mayor Cathy Bunch, the Hereford City Commission, and Hereford City Manager Steve Bartels will be among those hosting an official groundbreaking for the new baseball/softball complex on Thursday.
Officials detailed that the groundbreaking will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the location on South Kingwood, north of the Caviness Sportsplex parking lot.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.