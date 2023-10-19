HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Independent School District reports that an area elementary school was placed into lockdown Thursday morning following a threat the school received through a phone call.

According to HISD, at around 8:37 a.m., Bluebonnet Elementary School officials received a threat through a phone call and placed the campus into immediate lockdown.

“As always, Hereford ISD takes all threats seriously and the campus was immediately placed on lockdown,” said officials in a news release.

Officials said through an investigation that the caller had placed multiple calls to schools and businesses in the area on Thursday as well as past calls.

HISD said they believed that schools are safe at this time due to secured entrances at each campus.

“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority, and we will continue to work diligently to maintain a secure environment for all. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the school community as we navigate this situation,” said officials.

School officials said the Hereford Police Department is investigating.