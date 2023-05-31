HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association report a number of feedlots have been affected by the recent rainfalls and flooding in Hereford.

Ben Weinheimer, the president and CEO of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, said the Hereford area experienced eight to 11 inches of rain in only a few hours during the Memorial Day weekend.

“So the Hereford area and Summerfield there to the southwest of Hereford, really experienced unprecedented rainfall and hail event on Saturday morning, this past Saturday during the Memorial Day weekend,” said Weinheimer. “And that area received eight to 11 inches of rainfall during just a few hours of time.”

TCFA said feedlots are working to clean flood waters and coordinating with officials to dispose of dead cattle.

Officials said it is too early to determine the number of feedlots that were impacted or the number of cattle that died from the flooding.