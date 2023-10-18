DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Regional Medical Center announced that a paramedic with Deaf Smith County Hospital District was recently recognized for his 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

According to officials, Rick Shaver, WorkSmart director and paramedic with Deaf Smith County Hospital District, was recognized for his commitment to maintaining his certification status as a paramedic. He continues to operate in the field utilizing up-to-date information and training to assist patients with quality emergency care.

“We’re grateful for employees like Rick who have made a firm commitment to providing the

best possible emergency care for our community,” said Candice Smith, Deaf Smith County

Hospital District interim CEO. “His dedication is a credit to our hospital and the entire EMS

team that works tirelessly to be there for us when we need them most.”

Shaver maintains his EMS certification as a paramedic, officials said, by completing the necessary comprehensive training courses every two years that the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians requires.

In addition, Shaver serves as the hospital’s WorkSmark director, managing the employee wellness program which offers employees wellness benefits to area employees and works to reduce workplace injuries by matching employees to jobs based on their physical abilities.

“The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS

Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and

skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by

maintaining a registry of certification status,” according to a release from the center.