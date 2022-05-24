DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Deaf Smith County Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding an individual in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday in Deaf Smith County.

According to a post made on the Deaf Smith County Crimestoppers’ Facebook page, officials are looking for Jesus (Jessie) Andrew Estrada. Officials said Estrada is wanted for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” in connection with a shooting that occurred in the county on Tuesday.

According to the post, Estrada is described as 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If people have information on the location of Estrada, they are asked to call the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 806-364-2311. If people would like to remain anonymous, they can call in their tips to the Deaf Smith County Crimestoppers at 806-344-2583. Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding this case.