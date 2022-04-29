UPDATE: 4:37 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is currently estimated to have burned about 484 acres and is now 90% contained.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is currently estimated to have burned about 484 acres and is 60% contained. TFS said ground crews are engaged in suppression activities while aviation resources assist.

Original story

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a request for assistance to a grass fire in Deaf Smith County.

Texas A&M Forest Service is relating to the fire in Deaf Smith County as the “Bippus” fire and it is 30% contained and has burned about 200 acres.

