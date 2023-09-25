HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents, Mary Frye, 29, was booked into the Deaf Smith County jail for allegedly stalking a local elected official, and a condition of release was filed with the complaint.

According to the court documents, the victim received numerous electronic communications from a phone number that belonged to Frye through a reverse phone number lookup database.

Officials stated that the messages contained pictures of Frye, and the content and context of the messages allowed the victim to identify Fry as the sender of the electronic messages.

Documents stated that some of the restrictions Frye must adhere to in the case of this politician include:

She can not contact the victim.

She cannot go within 200 feet of the victim’s home or workplace.

She cannot possess a firearm.

The document shows the recommended bond as half a million dollars.

Frye was also arrested for stalking locally in December and again in March, as well as having a violation of bond/protective order in May.