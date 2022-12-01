LAMB COUNTY, Texas — A woman and a child died, and four people were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Lamb County on Thanksgiving evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. on US Highway 385 about 8 miles south of Springlake.

According to DPS, a pickup truck was heading southbound and “began to skid and veered” into the opposite lanes of traffic. DPS said the pickup truck crashed with an SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford. She was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck was identified as Alma Ramos, 50, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Ramos was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to DPS, an 8-year-old child from the pickup truck was taken to Covenant Children’s Hospital Emergency Room with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead later Thursday evening.

Another child from the pickup truck, a 5-year-old, was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Guadalupe Montoya, 45, of Odessa, Texas and Gerardo Montoya, 46, of Oklahoma City were also taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash report stated that a “wintry mix of precipitation was falling, and the roadway was wet and slushy in places.” DPS said the posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour, and all occupants wore seatbelts.