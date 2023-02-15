AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Hospital Association announced annual award winners at its THA Annual Conference & Expo both virtually and in-person on Tuesday in Austin in which a Herford area hospital CEO took home an award.

Officials with THA released the winners of the annual awards which included:

Christopher Durovich, president and CEO of Children’s Health in Dallas won the Earl M. Collier Award;

Jeff Barnhart, CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District in Hereford won the Pioneer Award ;

; Texas Health Resources in Arlington won the Excellence Community Service Award and the Bill Aston Award for Quality in the Non-Research/Non-Teaching Hospital/Health System category;

University Health in San Antonio won the Bill Aston Award for Quality in the Academic Institution or Large Teaching Hospital/Health System category;

Officials noted that the awards recognized outstanding executives who have contributed to the healthcare system through their profession and leadership positions.

According to officials, the Pioneer Award that Barnhart received is awarded to a CEO/administrator of a rural hospital or health care system who “demonstrates creative and innovative management achievement and leadership within the organization and community.”

Visit the Texas Hospital Association’s website to learn more about the organization.