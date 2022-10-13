HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from TxDOT Amarillo, officials reported a wreck at FM 1058 and FM 1057. The incident has reportedly caused traffic to be detoured to FM 2856 and west of the accident. Drivers are expected to have delays.