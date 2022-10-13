HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon.
According to a tweet from TxDOT Amarillo, officials reported a wreck at FM 1058 and FM 1057. The incident has reportedly caused traffic to be detoured to FM 2856 and west of the accident. Drivers are expected to have delays.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
