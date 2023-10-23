HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College announced that a longtime member of the faculty at its Hinkson Memorial Campus in Hereford will now be the next dean of that campus, after serving as the interim dean since January.

According to AC, lifelong Hereford resident and AC graduate Dolores Arambula will take on the role of dean of campus operations, after serving as the interim dean since the January 2023 death of former Dean Daniel Esquivel.

AC officials also said that a reception to welcome and congratulate Arambula as the new dean will be held at the Hinkson Campus on Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m., which will be a come-and-go event open to the public.

“Dolores has served admirably as the interim dean in Hereford. During a time of mourning over the passing of Daniel Esquivel, she provided a steady hand, calm influence, and commitment to excellence,” said Dr. Frank Sobey, associate vice president of academic affairs, “Her colleagues over the years have described her as enthusiastic, highly dedicated to our students and the Hereford community, and a wonderful example of our values in action. I believe this is a well-deserved appointment.”

AC officials detailed that Arambula received her associate’s degree at AC before going on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at West Texas A&M University. She joined AC’s campus in Hereford in 2008 as outreach coordinator and instructor of English as a Second Language and went on to achieve the rank of assistant professor.

Most recently, officials said that Arambula also taught AC’s First Year Seminar classes while overseeing the Hinkson ESL program.

“I’m excited about this opportunity and at the same time it’s bittersweet because everyone here loved Daniel, who was such a great person and great leader. I just want to continue to do what’s best for our community and our students, and the best way I can think of to do it is by fulfilling Daniel’s vision,” said Arambula, “I feel so fortunate that I was able to work closely with Daniel; we had many conversations about his vision. He was very passionate about AC and so am I. Now I am blessed by this opportunity to continue his legacy here.”

Arambula also said that among the most immediate initiatives for the Hinkson Campus are the addition of more classes that align with industrial training, including technical dual credit expansion.