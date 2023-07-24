Update: 9 a.m.

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department released further information about the overnight police chase that began late Sunday night and led to the injury and arrest of 19-year-old Salvador Garcia in Hereford.

According to the police department, Hereford officers and the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a chase that began at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. While the chase started with the sheriff’s department and initially stopped when Garcia’s vehicle entered Hereford and was temporarily lost, according to officials, the police department restarted the chase when the vehicle was seen again.

Hereford police said that Garcia’s vehicle allegedly hit a sheriff’s department vehicle around the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. Garcia allegedly tried to flee, said officials, and was then shot twice by the sheriff’s deputy who was involved in the crash.

Police said that Garcia had “minor injuries” and was treated at a local hospital before being released to the sheriff’s office and booked on “multiple charges.”

As of Monday morning, the police noted that the incident was still under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Texas Rangers.

Original Story:

