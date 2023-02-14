HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Hereford Police Department, officials are searching for a suspect at large after a Monday night shooting in the 400 block of East Park Avenue that hospitalized one person.

The police department said that officers responded to a call in the 400 block of East Park Avenue at around 10 p.m. on Monday after receiving a shots fired report and further information that a man was lying on the ground.

The person who was shot was taken to a nearby medical center, according to police, and witnesses identified 26-year-old Martin Garcia as a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information on Garcia’s location or the incident was asked to call the Hereford Police Department at 806-363-7120.