DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead.

According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the Walnut Road intersection.

DPS detailed that a Malibu northbound on US 385 also approached Walnut Road preparing to turn West.

Officials said a Ford Explorer was driving northbound behind the Malibu and rear-ended the Malibu South of the intersection forcing the Malibu into the southbound lane where it was struck head-on by the semi-trailer.

DPS said the semi then traveled into the west ditch and struck multiple fixed objects before coming to rest in multiple pieces.

DPS states that Rodriguez was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver and passenger of the Malibu were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the driver of the Explorer was not injured during the wreck.

DPS stated that the crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.