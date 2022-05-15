HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and burning an elderly woman in Hereford.

Hereford Police said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, on the 100 block of Nueces on an assault.

Officers found a 79-year-old woman with burns and assault injuries to the head and body.

HPD said she was flown to Lubbock due to what is believed to be serious to life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Cortney Brannon, 44, was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail. He is charged with Injury to the Elderly Causing Bodily Injury.