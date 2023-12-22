DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Thursday night fatal crash on US 60, around five miles east of Hereford, in which one Amarillo man was killed.

According to Texas DPS, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, 24-year-old Coby Collums of Amarillo was traveling east on US 60 in the outside lane when he traveled across the inside lane into the center median, across the westbound lanes, and into the north ditch.

Texas DPS officials said that Collums’ vehicle skidded to the side and rolled over during the crash before landing on its roof. Collums, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was ejected.

Collums was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to officials. The crash was noted to still be under investigation.