Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Hit and Run

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers reported that in the early morning today, a stolen red pickup injured one person while evading a traffic stop.
The truck, said the report, was traveling at a very high speed without lights on down city streets, and came to the end of Avenue E unable to make the turn. The truck struck a house and injured a resident, before the suspects in the vehicle ran away.
A reward of $500, said the Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers, will be given for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.
Tips should be called in to 1-806-344-2583(CLUE).
