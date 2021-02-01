Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Hit and Run

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers reported that in the early morning today, a stolen red pickup injured one person while evading a traffic stop.

The truck, said the report, was traveling at a very high speed without lights on down city streets, and came to the end of Avenue E unable to make the turn. The truck struck a house and injured a resident, before the suspects in the vehicle ran away.

A reward of $500, said the Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers, will be given for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

Tips should be called in to 1-806-344-2583(CLUE).

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss